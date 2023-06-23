LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s ranked top high school baseball player is continuing to generate national attention. On Friday it was announced that Centennial infielder Steven “Monster” Milam was named first-team high school All-American by Perfect Game USA.

The Gatorade New Mexico Player of the Year led the state in hits (52), RBIs (50), slugging percentage (1.313), and runs (65) while slashing .627/.742/1.313. He also drew 42 walks and only struck out eight times over 30 games.

Monster is the only player from New Mexico to be named a PG All-American and is one of only two players in the four corners region to make the first team.

While Milam is currently committed to play at collegiate powerhouse LSU next year, he has not ruled out the possibility of going pro next season. He has spent this week at the MLB draft combine and is ranked as a top prospect.