ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque native and Jackson Wink MMA trained, Steve “Mean Machine” Garcia notched a huge knockout on Saturday afternoon. Garcia took on Shayilan Nuerdanbieke in a UFC 287 Early Preliminary bout.

Garcia, was shook early with a huge right hand that put him to the canvas, but he did not faulter. Garcia went on to finish the round strong, and opened up the 2nd round in dominating fashion. Garcia hit his opponent with brutal combinations and he would end it just 36 seconds into the round by knockout.

Garcia earned his 2nd straight UFC victory and improves his professional record to 14-5 (11 KO).