ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This time of year, many non-profit organizations are stepping up to make sure those less fortunate have a Thanksgiving meal.

About 90 volunteers helped Steelbridge Ministries distribute food, clothes and blankets to people in need. “Every year at Thanksgiving, Steelbridge gets together, where we can feed between 200 and 300 people who are less fortunate. Give them hope, a Thanksgiving dinner, but most importantly, we give them a chance to get off the street today,” said Shane Rabindranath, executive director of Steelbridge Ministries.

