ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is hosting its Discover STEAM Day on February 10, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The STEAM day is filled with experiments, activities and interactive learning. All activities will be kid friendly and education is led by local engineers, physicist and technicians. Food trucks will be on hand during STEAM Day and the event is included with the price of museum admission. Admission can be purchased in person or online. For more information on Discover STEAM Day and other events happening at the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History, click here.