RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The high school volleyball season wrapped up on Saturday. The state championships took place at the Rio Rancho Event Center, and the day was filled with plenty of excitement.

Defending champion and top seed La Cueva put their undefeated record on the line against second ranked Las Cruces. The Bulldawgs were the only team to take the Bears to five sets during the regular season, and they were able to take the second set in the championship match. With the match tied at one, La Cueva dominated the next two, to capture a perfect 27-0 season and the 2022 title.

“They just had grit and they had a never die attitude and they knew that if we got down, we would fight back, and I am just so proud of them,” coach Archibeque said. “This was a dynamic team and I am just so happy with this team.”

Class 4A also featured a match between between the top two seeds with Goddard and St. Pius X. The first set was the tightest of the match, and ended with Goddard pulling away 29-27. After that, the Rockets took control, pulling off the sweep to capture their first blue trophy since 2013.

In a rematch of last years title game, Robertson and St. Michael’s played for the class 3A championship. The Lady Cardinals pulled of a sweep in 2021, but the Lady Horsemen got their revenge on Saturday, winning 3-1.

The class 2A championship match featured a sweep. Number one Laguna Acoma topped third ranked Texico to claim their second straight blue trophy.

Melrose and Gateway Christian played in a rematch of last year’s 1A game. The Warriors were able to pull of the upset over the top ranked Buffaloes to win their first ever volleyball state championship.