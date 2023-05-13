ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2023 track and field state championships concluded on Saturday for classes 1A-3A. Team standings are listed below while individual results can be found here.

5A Boys

  1. Cleveland – 91
  2. La Cueva – 53
  3. Organ Mountain – 40
  4. Rio Rancho – 37
  5. Clovis – 34

5A Girls

  1. La Cueva – 76
  2. Alamogordo – 65.5
  3. Hobbs – 64
  4. Rio Rancho – 43
  5. Las Cruces – 28

4A Boys

  1. Los Alamos – 91
  2. Albuquerque Academy – 73
  3. Artesia – 48
  4. Kirtland Central – 33.5
  5. Moriarty – 31

4A Girls

  1. Los Alamos – 176.5
  2. Albuquerque Academy – 76
  3. Portales – 27
  4. Silver – 26
  5. Belen – 23