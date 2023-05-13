ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2023 track and field state championships concluded on Saturday for classes 1A-3A. Team standings are listed below while individual results can be found here.
5A Boys
- Cleveland – 91
- La Cueva – 53
- Organ Mountain – 40
- Rio Rancho – 37
- Clovis – 34
5A Girls
- La Cueva – 76
- Alamogordo – 65.5
- Hobbs – 64
- Rio Rancho – 43
- Las Cruces – 28
4A Boys
- Los Alamos – 91
- Albuquerque Academy – 73
- Artesia – 48
- Kirtland Central – 33.5
- Moriarty – 31
4A Girls
- Los Alamos – 176.5
- Albuquerque Academy – 76
- Portales – 27
- Silver – 26
- Belen – 23