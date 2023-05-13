ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2023 track and field state championships concluded on Saturday for classes 1A-3A. Team standings are listed below while individual results can be found here.

5A Boys

Cleveland – 91 La Cueva – 53 Organ Mountain – 40 Rio Rancho – 37 Clovis – 34

5A Girls

La Cueva – 76 Alamogordo – 65.5 Hobbs – 64 Rio Rancho – 43 Las Cruces – 28

4A Boys

Los Alamos – 91 Albuquerque Academy – 73 Artesia – 48 Kirtland Central – 33.5 Moriarty – 31

4A Girls