ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2023 track and field state championships concluded on Saturday for classes 1A-3A. Team standings are listed below while individual results can be found here.

3A Boys

St. Michael’s – 101 Santa Fe Prep – 54 Socorro – 41 Zuni – 37 Sandia Prep – 36.5

3A Girls

St. Michael’s – 128 Santa Fe Prep – 53 Sandia Prep – 33 West Las Vegas – 31 Cottonwood Classical – 27

2A Boys

Santa Rosa – 66 Hagerman – 57 Texico – 53 Pecos – 48 Laguna-Acoma – 36

2A Girls

Santa Rosa – 70 ATC – 46 Rehoboth Christian – 35 Texico – 34 Capitan – 32

1A Boys

Logan – 93 Melrose – 74.5 Fort Sumner – 62 Magdalena – 54 Oak Grove – 40

1A Girls

Melrose – 95 Logan – 61 Legacy Academy – 53 Springer – 37 Fort Sumner – 36

The state meet for classes 4A-5A will take place May 12-13.