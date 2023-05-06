ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2023 track and field state championships concluded on Saturday for classes 1A-3A. Team standings are listed below while individual results can be found here.

3A Boys

  1. St. Michael’s – 101
  2. Santa Fe Prep – 54
  3. Socorro – 41
  4. Zuni – 37
  5. Sandia Prep – 36.5

3A Girls

  1. St. Michael’s – 128
  2. Santa Fe Prep – 53
  3. Sandia Prep – 33
  4. West Las Vegas – 31
  5. Cottonwood Classical – 27

2A Boys

  1. Santa Rosa – 66
  2. Hagerman – 57
  3. Texico – 53
  4. Pecos – 48
  5. Laguna-Acoma – 36

2A Girls

  1. Santa Rosa – 70
  2. ATC – 46
  3. Rehoboth Christian – 35
  4. Texico – 34
  5. Capitan – 32

1A Boys

  1. Logan – 93
  2. Melrose – 74.5
  3. Fort Sumner – 62
  4. Magdalena – 54
  5. Oak Grove – 40

1A Girls

  1. Melrose – 95
  2. Logan – 61
  3. Legacy Academy – 53
  4. Springer – 37
  5. Fort Sumner – 36

The state meet for classes 4A-5A will take place May 12-13.