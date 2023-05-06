ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2023 track and field state championships concluded on Saturday for classes 1A-3A. Team standings are listed below while individual results can be found here.
3A Boys
- St. Michael’s – 101
- Santa Fe Prep – 54
- Socorro – 41
- Zuni – 37
- Sandia Prep – 36.5
3A Girls
- St. Michael’s – 128
- Santa Fe Prep – 53
- Sandia Prep – 33
- West Las Vegas – 31
- Cottonwood Classical – 27
2A Boys
- Santa Rosa – 66
- Hagerman – 57
- Texico – 53
- Pecos – 48
- Laguna-Acoma – 36
2A Girls
- Santa Rosa – 70
- ATC – 46
- Rehoboth Christian – 35
- Texico – 34
- Capitan – 32
1A Boys
- Logan – 93
- Melrose – 74.5
- Fort Sumner – 62
- Magdalena – 54
- Oak Grove – 40
1A Girls
- Melrose – 95
- Logan – 61
- Legacy Academy – 53
- Springer – 37
- Fort Sumner – 36
The state meet for classes 4A-5A will take place May 12-13.