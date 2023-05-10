RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The high school state softball tournament kicked off on Wednesday for classes A-2A and 3A with both the play-in and first rounds. Scores are listed below and all winners advanced to the next round taking place on Thursday while losers move to the consolation bracket.

3A

#1 Santa Fe Indian – 12 vs #8 West Las Vegas – 2

#5 Navajo Prep – 2 vs #4 Cobre – 12

#3 Ruidoso – 0 vs #6 Dexter – 1

#7 East Mountain – 0 vs #2 Robertson – 16

A-2A

#1 Loving – 22 vs #9 Lordsburg – 0

#5 Santa Rosa – 0 vs #4 Capitan – 19

#3 Estancia – 10 vs #6 Eunice – 13

#7 Mesilla Valley – 0 vs #2 Tularosa – 16