ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Only one week remains in the 2022 high school soccer season. Here is a look at some of the playoff action from Saturday.

Following their first round bye, No. 3 La Cueva hosted defending state champion and No. 6 Santa Fe at the APS soccer complex. The Demons continued their title defense, as they pulled off the upset win in overtime 2-1.

In class 4A, second ranked Albuquerque Academy welcomed Highland to Richard Harper Memorial Field. The Hornets were able to shutout the high-powered chargers team, and advance to the semi-finals thanks to the 1-0 win.

The top team in class 3A, Sandia Prep, hosted No. 9 Tierra Encantada. The Sundevils played arguably their best game of the season, as they won 10-0.

The Sandia Prep girls also ranked as the top team in class 3A. The girls hosted Rehoboth Christian, and they followed in the boys footsteps as they shut out their opponent, winning 8-0.