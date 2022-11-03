ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The semi final rounds for the state soccer tournament have come to a close. Here is a look at how things went down.

Boys

12 seed Cleveland looked for a third straight upset win against top ranked Volcano Vista. The Storm kept their hot streak alive, as they pulled out the 3-2 victory.

In class 4A, a matchup of six and seven played for the right to move on to the finals. Hope Christian was able to come away with a 1-0 win over Highland to move on to the championship.

Girls

Top ranked Cleveland hosted defending champion Cibola. The were able to shut out the Cougars to win 3-0, as they seek their first ever state title.

Class 4A powerhouse Hope Christian hosted No. 4 Los Alamos. The Huskies continued their dominance, as they shutout their opponent for a 5th straight game in a 6-0 win.

The other two top teams in class 4A, Academy and Saint Pius battled in a match that needed extra time to decide a winner. In the end, it was Sartans’ sophomore Carina Suarez giving her team the win with a golden goal in the 89th minute.