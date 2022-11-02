ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some semi-final soccer matches in class A-3A took place in Albuquerque Tuesday afternoon. Here is a look at some of the action.

Top seed Sandia Prep hosted Robertson. The Sundevils won 3-1 and now look to add to their record number of state titles. Sandia Prep now plays Hatch Valley for the championship on Friday night at Cleveland High School at 6:30.

The Sandia Prep girls also received the No. 1 seed. The Sundevils proved worthy of the title, as they beat St. Michael’s 2-1.

Bosque and Robertson played for the right to play Sandia Prep in the finals. The No. 6 Cardinals couldn’t pull off a second consecutive upset, as the Bobcats went on to win 2-1. The top two seeds, Sandia Prep and Bosque, play for the title at 4 p.m. at Cleveland high school on Friday.