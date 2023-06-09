FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Lieutenant Governor and current acting Governor, Howie Morales, has declared authorization of emergency funding to be allotted to Farmington following the recent mass shooting on May 15. The shooting resulted in the death of three people and the injury of six others, including two law enforcement officers.

Along with the casualties, the shooting brought about negative mental health impacts on the community. The City of Farmington issued an emergency declaration, noting the use and need of mental health resources to address the community’s trauma.

The executive order says that “the city has expended substantial resources in responding to the mass shooting.” It states Farmington’s request for “aid, assistance, relief programs, and funding” from both the state and federal governments.

According to the order, $100,000 will be made available to provide community mental health services and “to perform any other action necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare.” The order took effect immediately after publication and will remain in effect until all of the funding has been spent.