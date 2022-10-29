NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico Football State Tournament brackets for all classifications are listed below. KRQE Sports will provide continued coverage of the tournament.

6A

2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 6A

5A

2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 5A

4A

2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 4A

3A

2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 3A

2A

2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 2A

8-Man

2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 8-Man

6-Man

2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 6-Man