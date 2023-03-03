ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico girls high school state basketball tournament tipped off on Friday. Games were hosted by the higher seed as teams battled for the right to advance to the quarterfinals in the Pit, Rio Rancho Events Center and Bernalillo High School. Here is a list of Friday’s winners.

5A

Hobbs, Sandia, La Cueva, Carlsbad, Volcano Vista, Centennial, Las Cruces, Farmington

4A

Kirtland Central, Bloomfield, Artesia, Hope Christian, St Pius, Los Alamos, Valencia, Gallup

3A

Robertson, Thoreau, Tucumcari, Tohatchi, Santa Fe Indian, Sandia Prep, St Michael’s, Navajo Prep

2A

Escalante, Clayton, Pecos, Capitan, Laguna Acoma, Dulce, Texico, Mesa Vista

1A

Melrose, Springer, Dora, To’hajilee, Cliff, Animas, Fort Sumner/House, Roy/Mosquero