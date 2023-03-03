ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico girls high school state basketball tournament tipped off on Friday. Games were hosted by the higher seed as teams battled for the right to advance to the quarterfinals in the Pit, Rio Rancho Events Center and Bernalillo High School. Here is a list of Friday’s winners.
5A
Hobbs, Sandia, La Cueva, Carlsbad, Volcano Vista, Centennial, Las Cruces, Farmington
4A
Kirtland Central, Bloomfield, Artesia, Hope Christian, St Pius, Los Alamos, Valencia, Gallup
3A
Robertson, Thoreau, Tucumcari, Tohatchi, Santa Fe Indian, Sandia Prep, St Michael’s, Navajo Prep
2A
Escalante, Clayton, Pecos, Capitan, Laguna Acoma, Dulce, Texico, Mesa Vista
1A
Melrose, Springer, Dora, To’hajilee, Cliff, Animas, Fort Sumner/House, Roy/Mosquero