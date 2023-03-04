ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico boys high school state basketball tournament tipped off on Saturday. Games were hosted by the higher seed as teams battled for the right to advance to the quarterfinals in the Pit, Rio Rancho Events Center and Bernalillo High School. Here is a list of Saturday’s winners.
5A
Volcano Vista, Atrisco, Organ Mountain, West Mesa, Los Lunas, La Cueva, Cleveland, Sandia
4A
Albuquerque Academy, Deming, Valley, Artesia, St Pius, Hope Christian, Taos, Highland
3A
St Mikes, Socorro, Crownpoint, Sandia Prep, Robertson, Ruidoso, Santa Fe Indian, Navajo Prep
2A
Pecos, Eunice, Santa Rosa, Menaul, Texico, Escalante, Jal, ATC
1A
Magdalena, Logan, Cliff, Clovis Christian, Melrose, Alamo Navajo, Des Moines, Ft. Sumner/House