ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico boys high school state basketball tournament tipped off on Saturday. Games were hosted by the higher seed as teams battled for the right to advance to the quarterfinals in the Pit, Rio Rancho Events Center and Bernalillo High School. Here is a list of Saturday’s winners.

5A

Volcano Vista, Atrisco, Organ Mountain, West Mesa, Los Lunas, La Cueva, Cleveland, Sandia

4A

Albuquerque Academy, Deming, Valley, Artesia, St Pius, Hope Christian, Taos, Highland

3A

St Mikes, Socorro, Crownpoint, Sandia Prep, Robertson, Ruidoso, Santa Fe Indian, Navajo Prep

2A

Pecos, Eunice, Santa Rosa, Menaul, Texico, Escalante, Jal, ATC

1A

Magdalena, Logan, Cliff, Clovis Christian, Melrose, Alamo Navajo, Des Moines, Ft. Sumner/House