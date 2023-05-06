ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The opening round of the state baseball and softball tournaments wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a look at some of the action from the Albuquerque metro.

Baseball

5A – #1 Rio Rancho: 6 vs #16 Hobbs: 5

5A – #2 La Cueva: 6 vs #15 Mayfield: 0

5A – #3 Carlsbad: 2 vs #14 Cibola: 0

5A – #4 Volcano Vista: 4 vs #13 Organ Mountain: 2

5A – #5 Cleveland: 4 vs #12 Piedra Vista: 3 (game three)

*Cleveland forfeits the win due to a pitch count violation. Piedra Vista advances

5A – #6 Centennial: 6 vs #11 Farmington: 2

5A -#7 Sandia: 13 vs #10 Los Lunas: 10

5A – #8 Las Cruces: 5 vs #9 Rio Grande: 6 (game three)

4A – #2 St. Pius X: 23 vs #15 Pojoaque Valley: 0

4A – #3 Valley: 8 vs #14 Lovington: 1

4A – #4 Belen: 11 vs #13 Aztec: 1

4A – #7 Santa Teresa: 8 vs #10 Hope Christian: 8

4A – #8 Albuquerque Academy: 15 vs #9 Los Alamos: 2

Softball

5A – #6 Volcano Vista: 22 vs #11 Farmington: 25

5A – #7 Cibola: 9 vs #12 Organ Mountain: 7

4A – #6 Lovington: 13 vs #11 Moriarty: 0

4A – #8 Albuquerque Academy: 9 vs #9 Bernalillo: 13