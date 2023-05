NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The opening round of the state baseball and softball tournaments kicked off this week. Here is a look at some of the action from Friday’s slate of games in the Albuquerque metro.

Baseball

5A – #1 Rio Rancho: 7 vs #16 Hobbs: 1

5A – #2 La Cueva: 13 vs #15 Mayfield: 3

4A – #2 St Pius: 10 vs #15 Pojoaque Valley: 0

4A – #3 Valley: 18 vs #14 Lovington: 3

Softball

5A – #3 La Cueva: 13 vs #14 Rio Rancho: 4

5A – #8 Albuquerque High: 7 vs #9 Mayfield: 13