ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state baseball and softball tournament rolled into Friday with even more upsets. Scores from every game are posted below.
Baseball
5A – #1 Rio Rancho – 6 #12 Piedra Vista – 5
5A – #6 Centennial – 11 #7 Sandia – 1
4A – #2 St. Pius X – 12 #10 Valley – 3
4A – #5 Artesia 1 – #8 Albuquerque Academy – 6
3A – #1 Sandia Prep – 5 #4 Cobre – 3
3A – #10 Ruidoso – 12 #11 East Mountain – 2
2A – #1 Santa Rosa – 0 #4 Rehoboth – 7
2A – #6 Loving – 8 #7 Tularosa – 8
1A – #1 Logan – 14 #4 Mesilla Valley – 4
1A – #2 Magdalena – 5 #14 Melrose – 14
Softball
5A – #1 Centennial – 1 #2 Carlsbad – 2
5A – #1 Centennial – 2 #4 Piedra Vista – 4
4A – #1 Artesia – 4 #2 Silver – 7
4A – #1 Artesia – 3 #3 Gallup – 12
3A – #1 Santa Fe Indian – 4 #2 Robertson – 10
A-2A – #1 Loving 13 #2 Tularosa – 1