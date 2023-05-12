ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state baseball and softball tournament rolled into Friday with even more upsets. Scores from every game are posted below.

Baseball

5A – #1 Rio Rancho – 6 #12 Piedra Vista – 5

5A – #6 Centennial – 11 #7 Sandia – 1

4A – #2 St. Pius X – 12 #10 Valley – 3

4A – #5 Artesia 1 – #8 Albuquerque Academy – 6

3A – #1 Sandia Prep – 5 #4 Cobre – 3

3A – #10 Ruidoso – 12 #11 East Mountain – 2

2A – #1 Santa Rosa – 0 #4 Rehoboth – 7

2A – #6 Loving – 8 #7 Tularosa – 8

1A – #1 Logan – 14 #4 Mesilla Valley – 4

1A – #2 Magdalena – 5 #14 Melrose – 14

Softball

5A – #1 Centennial – 1 #2 Carlsbad – 2

5A – #1 Centennial – 2 #4 Piedra Vista – 4

4A – #1 Artesia – 4 #2 Silver – 7

4A – #1 Artesia – 3 #3 Gallup – 12

3A – #1 Santa Fe Indian – 4 #2 Robertson – 10

A-2A – #1 Loving 13 #2 Tularosa – 1