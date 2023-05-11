NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There was plenty of action in the state baseball and softball tournaments on Thursday. Scores from every game are listed below.

Baseball

5A

#1 Rio Rancho – 14 vs #9 Rio Grande – 0

#2 La Cueva – 0 vs #7 Sandia – 7

#3 Carlsbad – 6 vs #6 Centennial – 7

#4 Volcano Vista – 2 vs #12 Piedra Vista – 4

4A

#1 Grants – 5 vs #8 Albuquerque Academy – 7

#2 St. Pius X – 5 vs #7 Santa Teresa – 3

#3 Valley – 10 vs #6 Goddard – 9

#4 Belen – 7 vs #5 Artesia – 14

3A

#1 Sandia Prep – 7 vs #8 Hatch Valley – 1

#2 NMMI – 3 vs #10 Ruidoso – 5

#3 St. Michael’s – 9 vs #11 East Mountain – 10

#4 Cobre – 5 vs #5 Robertson – 1

2A

#1 Santa Rosa – 13 vs #8 Capitan – 3

#2 Menaul/Oak Grove – 2 vs #7 Tularosa – 7

#3 Eunice – 2 vs #6 Loving – 7

#4 Rehoboth Christian – 14 vs #5 McCurdy – 5

*Softball

5A

#1 Centennial – 3 vs #4 Piedra Vista – 1

#2 Carlsbad – 5 vs #3 La Cueva – 0

4A

#1 Centennial – 10 vs #4 Piedra Vista – 6

#2 Silver – 8 vs #3 Gallup – 2

3A

#1 Santa Fe Indian – 2 vs #4 Cobre – 1

#2 Robertson – 20 vs #6 Dexter – 2

A-2A

#1 Loving – 0 vs #2 Tularosa – 2

* championship bracket games

The championship softball games for classes A-2A and 3A will be played on Friday at UNM. Santa Fe Indian School and Cobre will play for the 3A title while Tularosa and Loving will battle for A-2A.