ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Star gazers will have the opportunity to see constellations and planets while being guided by astronomers at the Bachechi Open Space. On Saturday near sunset, the Albuquerque Astronomical Society will host its first Public Star Party in two years. The event is free to the public.

Visitors will wait until it becomes dark and then disperse to the telescope sites where members are focused on different targets and will share facts about each one. “The visitors love the experience–and so do the telescope owners, who never tire of their excitement about the universe and love to share what they know and the different objects they can show the people of all ages,” said Lynne Olson of the Albuquerque Astronomical Society.

They ask that attendees bring only red lights, flashlights, or headlamps to help keep everyone’s night vision sharp. Parking for the public will be at the Alameda Open Space lot on Alameda just before the Rio Grande River, with a short stroll to the Bachechi Education Center. The event begins at 7 p.m.