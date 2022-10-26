ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team has tested multiple kickers this season. After some early-year struggles, it appears that Luke Drzewiecki has cemented his role as the starter.

Following an early season rotation with George Steinkamp, Drzewiecki got the start against NMSU and went 3-3, with multiple over 40 yards, and scored the Lobos’s only points of the game. The following week against Fresno State, he also went 3-3, scoring all of UNM’s nine points.

Despite the recent success, Drzewiecki has only been kicking for a few years. The longtime soccer player only really began kicking in his junior year of high school, and the true freshman said that adjusting to the college game took a mental adjustment.

“I was struggling mentally a lot in the beginning,” he said. “My mind wasn’t in the right place and now I feel like I really am locked in. I hadn’t been doing like real field goals, game settings, practice settings in so long that it just, you know, the month or month and a half that it took to get locked in.”

UNM is currently on a bye week but returns to action Saturday, November 5, at Utah State. That game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.