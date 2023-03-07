ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the St. Pius and Los Alamos girls basketball teams met in February, there were not many points and the game was decided by two scores. When the Sartans and Hilltoppers met in the quarter-finals of the state tournament on Tuesday, the outcome wasn’t much different, with the black and gold winning 40-36.

After shooting on 1-6 from the field in the first quarter, St. Pius was able to turn it around and claw back into the game. In total, there were seven lead changes and four ties, but the Sartan defense stood tall at the end, helping the team advance to the semi-finals.

St. Pius will play the winner of Gallup and Valencia on Thursday at 11:30 am.