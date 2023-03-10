ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second straight year, the Horsemen are championship bound. St. Michael’s defeated Sandia Prep 70-43 in the class 3A semi-finals on Friday morning.

The top ranked Horsemen dominated from the tip. St. Mike’s never trailed and grew its lead to as many as 29. The team had solid performances from Adam Montoya with 24 points, Marco CdeBaca (16) and Lucas Gurule (10). In total, nine Horsemen scored and 11 recorded at least one rebound.

St. Mike’s is now waits for Robertson and Navajo Prep. The 3A title game will be Saturday at 12 pm.