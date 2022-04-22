ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is kicking off the summer season with its Spring into Summer event at Tiguex Park. The festival will offer activities, entertainment, food, and information for families interested in learning about the city’s summer camps.

This is the city’s third annual event. Due to COVID, last year’s event was completely virtual. This year’s event will be the first in-person event since 2019.

“We want to kick off summer the right way and give them opportunities, different activities they can access for the summer in a good, safe environment,” said Kaseem Baker of the city’s Family and Community Services department.

Community Services Division Manager Cristin Chavez-Smith said the city has partnered with a number of community organizations like the Boys and Girls Club, YMCA, Albuquerque Public Schools, and more. “The city of Albuquerque, as well as our partner organizations, basically serve kids from birth and up. We’ll be promoting a lot of opportunities for kids of all ages, but the activities there themselves will also be really family-friendly,” Chavez-Smith said.

“We’re finally getting back to normal coming out of COVID. We’re going to have a lot of good summer programming at our community centers, our playground program Play Plus, we’ll have summer programming at the school sites,” Baker said. “Hopefully, we’re looking to getting back to doing some field trips, getting back to the pool, and having a fun, safe summer for the kids.”

The event begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. on Saturday. Free parking will be available at the Albuquerque Museum.