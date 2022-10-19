ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is set to play in the opening round of the USL Championship playoffs on Saturday. The black and yellow secured the five seed in the Western Conference, thus the team travels to No. 4 Sacramento.

New Mexico reached the postseason by way of the most accomplished accomplished regular reason in franchise history. The team comes into the playoffs on a five match unbeaten streak, which helped the team set new season records in both points and wins.

United director of communications and fan experience David Wiese-Carl joined the Sports Desk to discuss the USL playoffs and how the 2022 season unfolded for United. New Mexico is scheduled to play Sacramento at 8 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, and New Mexico United is hosting a watch party at Main Event in Albuquerque.