ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The high school basketball season is set to begin on Monday. While it is only the first day of official practices, it will be an opportunity for coaches to evaluate the status of their roster as the hunt for the blue trophy starts.

The Volcano Vista girls team has been the one to lift the trophy each of the last two seasons, winning 42 consecutive to do so. Now with a new season on the horizon, and star players gone, the Hawks look to keep the streak alive.

Head coach Lisa Villareal joined the sports desk to talk about her squad and the 2023 season. Volcano Vista opens the season at home against Tohatchi on November 22.