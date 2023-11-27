ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM’s search for a new Head Football Coach is now on, after the university decided to part ways with Danny Gonzales after 4 seasons. UNM Athletic Director spoke to the media on Sunday on the coaching search, and while he didn’t go into detail on who they will hire or what they are looking for, he did say that they are looking swiftly and thoroughly for the 33rd Head Football Coach at UNM.

Here are some of the names of potential candidates for the UNM Coaching job:

Bryant Vincent (UNM Offensive Coordinator)

Gary Patterson (Former TCU Head Coach & former DC at UNM)

Curtis Luper (Running backs coach at Missouri)

Terance Mathis (Lobo FB Legend, soon to be College Football Hall of Famer)

Holmon Wiggins (Assistant Head Coach of Offense/Wide receivers at Alabama)

Zach Arnett and Rocky Long are also big names that are coming up as a potential good fit for the Lobo Football Coaching position. Eddie Nunez spoke on the aspect of Rocky Long coming back to coach at UNM, in his Sunday press conference.

“If and when the time comes that we have an opportunity to have that conversation and if he does express that interest, absolutely we will have it, but it also means, does he understand what it is going to take. Its a different era, you can coach old school, but can you navigate the new school and all of its happenings with the transfers and everything else. So, as much as we all love him, I want to make sure that we pull up every rock that we can and make sure that we have done everything, and if at the end of the day Rocky is the person, so be it, and if not I want to make sure that everyone understands why”, said UNM Athletic Director, Eddie Nunez.

KRQE Sports will keep you updated on the latest with the coaching search at UNM.

UNM Men’s Basketball’s JT Toppin was named Mountain West Freshman of the Week for a second consecutive week on Monday. This honor comes after Toppin helped the Lobos to three straight victories last weeks Ball Dawgs Classic in Las Vegas.

Over those 3-games, Toppin averaged 17 points, 8.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 81% from the floor. Toppin and UNM will be back in action on Wednesday hosting Louisiana Tech at 7pm.

High School Basketball will officially tip off games on Tuesday in the metro. Coming off of an appearance in the 4A State Semifinals, the Valley Vikings are feeling confident coming into this season. The team only loses 2-players from a year ago and they also have 10 seniors on this roster. EZ Panas also says that they boast a lot of depth and size.

“Yeah I hope so and we got a squad. We had a really good offseason, played summer, played spring, played fall, and this is a squad that made it to the semifinals last year. So, they have big game experience, and yeah we have some size. We have 4 post guys that can all go and they know what we want to do. So, its just getting ready to play some games now and stop beating up on each other so much and play some other people”, said Valley Basketball Coach, EZ Panas.

Valley tips off their season on Wednesday at Rio Rancho, tip off is set for 7pm.