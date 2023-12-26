ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Basketball was well represented in this week’s Mountain West weekly honors, as JT Toppin of the Lobo Men and Paris Lauro of the Lobo Women both earned MW Freshman of The Week honors.

This marks the fourth time this season that UNM’s JT Toppin has earned the Freshman of the Week nod, which is the most by a freshman in the first seven weeks of a season. In the Lobos 78-65 win over UC Irvine last week, who ranked No. 55 in the NET, Toppin had nine points and 11 rebounds, just missing his fourth double-double of the season. Defensively, Toppin added two blocks and matched a career-high with three steals.

“I thought the best, but I didn’t think that I was going to be here, but I am very proud of myself for being at this spot. I mean, I just want to help the team. Its really cool to have young guys stepping up, because I am one of them, so its just like cool to watch. It makes you feel good, really good”, said UNM Forward JT Toppin.

Now 11 and 1 and riding a ten-game winning streak UNM will conclude their non-conference schedule on Friday, hosting Eastern New Mexico on Friday at 7 pm.

Lobo Women’s Basketball earns its first forward Mountain West Freshman of the Week honor this year, as forward Paris Lauro took home the award on Tuesday. This marks the second conference award for UNM this season, with Lauro joining Charlotte Kohl who was named the Mountain West Player of the Week back in November. Lauro is also the first Lobo freshman to earn this accolade since Paula Reus back in January of 2022.

In UNM’s loss to #20 Gonzaga last week, Lauro, a Texas native, hit three, three-pointers and added a season-high four rebounds, and a block and was credited with her first assist while playing a season-high 21:44 off of the bench.

Now 9-4 on the season, UNM moves on to open MW Conference play on Saturday at 2 pm. The Lobos will play at Nevada and that game will be shown on the MW Network.

The BKFC Prospect Series is coming to Albuquerque, on January 27. This fight night event is slated to be held at the Revel Entertainment Center and Albuquerque’s Donald Sanchez is slated as the headliner. Jackson and Wink MMA will be well represented on this fight card as they hope to have 6 fighters participate.

One fighter in particular has JW excited though, as Ismail Israilov looks to make BKFC history and be the first fighter from Chechnya to fight on a card with the promotion. Israilov is a 23-year-old fighter who has over 200 amateur bouts under his belt, he is excited to take his career to new heights.

“Yeah, I have more opportunity with the Ultimate Fighter, LFA, EFC, but BKFC everybody likes to see blood and a good show, and a good fight. Michael Lyubimov, my manager says if you want to start in MMA this is good hype for you”, said Ismail Israilov.

Currently 4-1 as a professional, joining the ranks of BKFC could be huge for Ismail Israilov, as the promotion has a huge following on social media and gaining a lot of popularity throughout the combat sports world. JW MMA Academy has been really impressed with Israilov because since joining the gym 7 months ago he has turned some heads.

“When he came here he literally from the first day of training started mauling everybody and everyone was like what the hell is this? You know, so everybody got like okay, like this guy is really really good at wrestling. He started sparring and Coach Wink picked him up, started holding mitts and stuff, and they saw his potential. I would describe his life story is almost like the movie 300, you know when they have the little kid and they throw him to the wolves, that’s what this guy is”, said JW General Manager Michael Lyubimov.

“I am from Chechnya, I mean for American guys this sport is work, but for me, its my life”, said Ismail Israilov.