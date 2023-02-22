ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pitchers and catchers have reported for Spring Training and Trevor Rogers is ready to take on his third full seaosn with the Miami Marlins. The former Carlsbad standout is coming off a year where he struggled for the first time in his career, however he said that his perspective on dealing with failure has changed. He plans on entering this year more aggressive as he gets back to his dominant ways on the mound. Rogers joined the Sports Desk to talk about where he is at mentally and how he envisions his game moving forward.