ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following her sophomore season at Sandia High School, Sydney Benally has established herself as one of the premier basketball players in the state. She finished the 2022-23 season second in scoring with 25 points per game and helped lead the Matadors to a quarterfinal appearance in the Pit.

Benally is staying active this summer and is a part of the Adidas circuit, playing for Fam Elite 30. As the only New Mexican player on the team, she takes pride in representing the state and Native American basketball players.

“It feels good representing New Mexico, but not only as an athlete, but also as a native American,” said Benally. “Not very many native girls have this opportunity and just to show out and be able to show that I can play at the next level, I’m very blessed.”

During the first chapter of the summer season, Benally caught the attention of college coaches and picked up five Division I offers. Already with an offer from UNM, she now also has offers from SMU, Wichita State, Stephen F. Austin, UTEP and UTSA.

“I was just very fortunate to be put on that stage and I put in so much work to be able to show out,” she said. “The college offers were just a blessing.”

Benally joined the sports desk to discuss how she plans to stay active this summer and the college recruitment process.