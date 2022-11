SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – St. Michael’s is back in the 3A football championship. The Horsemen will take on Ruidoso for the title game, and the team is built with championship experience.

Coach Joey Fernandez joined the Sports Desk to discuss the matchup and how his team got to this point. St. Michael’s and Ruidoso will play at Santa Fe high school for the championship on Saturday at 1 p.m.