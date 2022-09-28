RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Ruidoso homecoming football game was a little extra special for Warriors head coach Kief Johnson. Not only was he a former player at the school and greeted by old friends, but he was also going for his 100th career win as a coach. The Warriors went on to beat Tularosa 43-6, and Johnson reached the century mark milestone.

“One of my prior coaches that I’ve coached for, and he was my defensive coordinator, and he was my head coach, he texted me before the game and said, go get your number 100, and I was like great here comes the pressure now to win,” Johnson said. “You know what, the kids performed, we have great kids, and I’ve been blessed with great coaches here in Ruidoso and great talented kids in the past years and its just been a lot of fun.”

Johnson joined the Sports Desk to talk about the milestone, memorable moments in his coaching career, and an outlook on the Warriors this season. Ruidoso is set to begin district play this Friday against Tucumcari.