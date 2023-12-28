ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Basketball will close out its non-conference schedule on Friday, hosting Eastern New Mexico University. The game has a 7 pm tip-off inside The Pit and while this game is against a DII opponent, Coach Richard Pitino isn’t taking them lightly and looks to get a lot out of this game before heading into conference play.

“I do not approach this game differently than any other game. I approach this as a great opportunity, right in front of us. Eastern New Mexico is having a really good season, you know they have got guards that can score, they have some big size at the 5 spot. You know, so we know it’s going to be important to them and its got to be important to us as well. So, we don’t want to overlook going to Colorado State or anything, we want to lock in on this opportunity tomorrow to get better”, said UNM Head MBB Coach, Richard Pitino.

Currently 6-0 at home, this is another good opportunity to win inside the Pit, but its also a good opportunity for Jamal Mashburn Jr. to stretch his legs. Mashburn has been out with multiple injuries, his most recent being a thumb injury, and this will mark his first game since November 22.

Coach Pitino isn’t sure if he will start Mashburn in this game, but he has been impressed with how he has looked in practice. “He doesn’t look out of shape, he doesn’t look tired, he doesn’t look rusty. We are obviously have been playing well since he has been out. I know for a fact that he is a huge part of what we are doing moving forward. So, there is the argument of getting him back into the fold right away so we can get some chemistry going. So, I haven’t really decided yet what to do. Tru is sick, Donny has got kind of a quad contusion, depending on if they play tomorrow that might switch up a little bit of my thought process as well”, said Pitino.

The 11-1 UNM Lobos will look to extend their 10-game winning streak, playing ENMU on Friday at 7 pm.

The UNM Women’s Basketball team will start their conference slate on Saturday against Nevada. The Lobos are currently 9-4 on the season and are coming off of a loss to #20 Gonzaga, but they feel confident and prepared to start conference play with a bang.

“We got to make sure we come out here swinging so that we kind of establish what we are here for and what we are trying to, our end goal. We want them to feel like there are no easy games coming into games with us”, said UNM Guard Aniyah Augmon.

This team feels like they have progressed over the non-conference schedule and they have also received some solid play from some freshman. Paris Lauro is the reigning Mountain West Freshman of the Week. In limited time, she has shown her skills, both on the boards and with her shooting. Lauro will be a welcomed outside threat heading into conference play.

“She has continued to work hard all year, she has earned the right to play. We needed some kind of spark off of the bench scoring wise and somebody that could make a shot, because we have struggled scoring, and she gave that to us”, said UNM Head WBB Coach Mike Bradbury.

UNM will play at Nevada on Saturday at 2 pm.

For the second consecutive year, Albuquerque will host some of the nation’s top high school basketball players. The Grind Session, which has produced 20 first-round picks in the past two NBA drafts, is hosting a regular season event in Albuquerque this week.

The Grind Session, which has produced 20 first round picks in the past two NBA drafts, is hosting a regular season event in Albuquerque this week. “Their team has done well competing against some of the top teams in the country. So, we are really excited about their prospects moving forward”, said Cesar Vizcarrondo, Grind Session Chief Brand Officer.

Games this week will be played at Menaul School on December 29 and 30 starting at 3 pm.