ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school soccer season is deep into district action, and playoffs are on the horizon. The Albuquerque Academy boys team is currently on a six game win streak, and primed to make some noise in the post season.

Chargers head coach Laney Kolek joined the sports desk to talk about her 2022 squad, and an outlook for the rest of the season. In addition, Kolek spoke about her historic teams at Academy, and what makes her successful as a coach.