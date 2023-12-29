ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Basketball take on Division II ENMU on Friday night. The Lobos are 11-1 on the year and riding a 10-game winning streak. UNM is also 6-0 at home and while this game is against a lower-division team, Coach Pitino is taking it seriously.

“Everyone asks the same question, what are you trying to get out of playing ENMU? We are trying to play great and win the game, that’s what we are trying to get out of it and nothing else. I am not going in here to play guys that haven’t played a lot, that’s not what I am trying to do. We are going to go try and compete and play a great game”, said Richard Pitino, UNM Head MBB Coach.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. will be back for this game, marking his first game since November 22nd. With Mash returning to the lineup, Coach Pitino now has to figure out where he fits in. Obviously, Mashburn is a great scorer, but can UNM play three guards (Jaelen House, Donovan Dent, and Mashburn), and will Mashburn’s ability to play defense limit his time on the floor?

“It’s the responsibility of everyone to be really scrappy. You know, I mean I think it’s the coaches job to figure out who the best 5 guys are during that game and see how they can help us. So, I don’t want Mash to change a whole lot offensively, but he needs to realize the way that we are playing defensively and really buy into that, and yeah he may not be all long arms like maybe a Tru or a Baker, but we have to figure out ways when he is in there and we are small to make it happen collectively”, said Pitino.

UNM plays ENMU at 7 pm on Friday, and they will open Conference play after that as they take on #15 Colorado State at their place on Tuesday at 8:30 pm.

UNM Women’s Basketball opens its Conference slate on Saturday at Nevada. The 9-4 Lobos will take on a 6-7 Nevada team, but while their record isn’t the best the Wolf Pack will be battle tested after playing a tough non-conference schedule.

“They are a lot like they always are, they really guard you, they are going to press you, they are going to press the whole game, get out and deny every pass, and they are athletic. So, we have to be sound defensively, which we have been pretty much all year long, and we have to be able to run good offense and create some good offense off of our defense”, said Mike Bradbury, UNM Head WBB Coach.

UNM will play Nevada on Saturday at 2 pm.

John “The Magician” Dodson will be back in action on New Year’s in Japan. Fighting in the Rizin organization, Dodson has won 2-straight fights and hopes another win with Rizin will earn him a title shot. Dodson is already a BKFC Champion and overall has won 6-straight fights. At 39-years old he knows his fighting window is closing, but he wants to go out with as many titles as possible.

“Time is not on my side and I want to go ahead and keep winning as many titles and beating up as many people as possible, just so I can solidify myself as being one of the worlds most dangerous strikers. Every fighter has their time to come and mine is coming up close, I don’t know when it is but at the same time, if I was fighting myself I would be terrified because of the fact that of the destructive power that is going to come with those hands and the fact that he hits like a light heavyweight and in a flyweight division”, said John Dodson.

Dodson hopes to defend his BKFC Title shortly after this fight in Japan, and he also hopes to defend that belt in Albuquerque. Dodson is one step closer to earning another belt and he has really won over the fans in Japan. “They love my charisma, my energy, they love the fact how respectful I am towards the sport of mixed martial arts, and not only that they are now understanding the whole power of a full-on mutant. Now, I can’t say teenage because I am not a teenager, but I am a 30-year-old mutant ninja turtle”, said Dodson.

Rizin 45 will start at 11 pm MT on the 30th. Dodson will fight on New Year’s Day in Japan. That fight will be streamed online on FiteTV.