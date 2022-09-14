ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hope Christian girls soccer team ended the 2021 season as state champions, and the Huskies are making a case to repeat in 2022. Coach Amy Fankam joined the Sports Desk to talk about her team’s early season success.

The Huskies are currently 9-0 and have no signs of slowing down. Hope recently won the Albuquerque Academy Soccer invitational in a 3-2 victory over the district rival Chargers, and the team is rolling into district play, as the Huskies have outscored opponents 50-8.

“We take it a game at a time,” Fankam said. “We don’t want to look past anyone because that’s when you can really get yourself in trouble… I’m really hoping this year we don’t get complacent, we show up every game knowing that we’ve got to bring our best game.”