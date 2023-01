HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hobbs girls basketball team finished the non-district schedule 17-2, and undefeated against teams from New Mexico. The Lady Eagles have been to five straight state championship games, and the team has proven to be a threat yet again, winning by an average of 29.6 points per game.

Head coach Joe Carpenter joined the Sports Desk to talk about the team’s success and an outlook on the season. The team now begins district play and seeks the top seed in the state tournament.