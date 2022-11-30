LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque native and former Volcano Vista standout Diego Pavia is wrapping up his first season as quarterback for NMSU. During the Aggies win over Liberty, Pavia accounted for over 300 yards of total offense as well as six touchdowns. His stellar performance made him a weekly honoree for the Manning Award.

NMSU currently has a 5-6 record and the Aggies hopes of a bowl game remain at the hands of their waiver. Pavia joined the Sports Desk gave his thoughts on the state of the season and his team’s path to appearing in a bowl.