LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Centennial football team finished the regular season with an 8-1 record and the three seed in the playoffs. With the three seed the Hawks are on a bye, and have their sights set on a deep run in the postseason.

Hawks head coach Aaron Ocampo joined the Sports desk to discuss the season and his team’s mentality going into the postseason. Centennial will host the winner of Rio Rancho and Alamogordo next week.