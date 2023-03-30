CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carlsbad softball team is the defending state champion and has established itself as one of the top teams in New Mexico yet again. The Cavegirls recently won the Kristin Griego Tournament in Rio Rancho against some other top contenders in the state, and the teams is looking to keep the momentum going.

The roster is stacked with talent including nine seniors and plenty of returns from last year’s championship squad. The Cavegirls dominate in the circle with division one pitchers Faith Aragon and Haiven Schoolcraft, but also do their part at the plate, as the team scores over ten runs per game.

Cavegirls head coach Brian Santo joined the Sports Desk to discuss his squad and what makes them most special group he’s ever been around.