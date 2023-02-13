CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlsbad has been a baseball powerhouse in New Mexico for quite some time. The Cavemen have captured 12 state championships, including 2022, and as the defending champions, the team knows they have a target on their back moving forward. Head coach Cody May joined the sports desk to discuss the 2023 squad and what he is looking to get out of this season.
Sports Desk: Carlsbad baseball playing with target on back
by: Bradley Benson
Posted:
Updated:
