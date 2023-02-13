CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlsbad has been a baseball powerhouse in New Mexico for quite some time. The Cavemen have captured 12 state championships, including 2022, and as the defending champions, the team knows they have a target on their back moving forward. Head coach Cody May joined the sports desk to discuss the 2023 squad and what he is looking to get out of this season.