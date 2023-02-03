ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weigh-ins were held on Friday for this weekend’s Rumbel at Revel Boxing card. Headliner Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego is ready to put on a show for a big crowd as he puts his undefeated record on the line.

“It has to be an exciting show,” he said. “Now there’s less fights and the fights that are on, we have to do our all to put on a great show for the fans because that’s what they pay for.”

In other news, Valencia High School had hired its new head football coach. LeDarrius Cage is the new lead man for the Jaguars after previously serving as an assistant at Cleveland.

Meanwhile, UNM kicked off the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Friday, which will host over 1,500 track and field athletes this weekend. Saturday’s events begin at 9 a.m. at the Albuquerque convention center.

Also, the Lobo women’s basketball team has a quick turnaround, as they will be back at the Pit on Saturday afternoon following Thursday night’s loss to UNLV.

“We just have to bounce back you know, and win this game on Saturday,” said Amaya Brown. “You know, the season is not over, so we just have to be positive and win the next game.”