ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will hold its first-ever card in New Mexico Saturday as BKFC 28 takes center stage at the Rio Rancho Events Center. Friday fighters on the card made weight. The card is sprinkled with local talent, some with national experience in boxing and MMA. Former UFC veteran John Dodson, a two time UFC title challenger, is in the co-main event, fighting Ryan Benoit in the 125 pound division. Dodson is making his BKFC debut. His brother, Eric, is also on the card, competing in the 145-pound division.

“It’s amazing, for the fact that we have everybody who is as local star coming out to represent for New Mexico,” said John Dodson. “It’s a BKFC debut for all of us, not just all of us. Isaac has been fighting on the card. He’s a veteran of the sport and we want to put on a show for everyone. We want to make sure that New Mexico stays strong and always be the toughest people they have ever seen.”

When he speaks of Isaac, Dodson is talking about Isaac Valle Flagg. The former MMA veteran was one of the first local fighters active in the BKFC. BKFC women’s flyweight champion Christine Ferea is defending her title against Taylor Starling in the main event. The fight card has a 7 pm start time.

In other sports news, the West Mesa Mustangs will find out more about their football team when they face perennial power Volcano Vista Friday night. Both teams won their respective home openers last week. West Mesa coach Landrick Brody is in his first season with the team and is trying to make a contender out of a team that only had three wins last year.

The Jerry Kill era starts at New Mexico State Saturday night when the Aggies host the Nevada Wolfpack in the season opener. Kill has not formally announced a starting quarterback, but junior college national champion Diego Pavia has taken the bulk of the snaps with the first team.

Pavia’s team from last year, the New Mexico Military Institue Broncos, start defense of their junior college national title at home Saturday. The Broncos are hosting Papogos. Game time is 4 pm.