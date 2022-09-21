ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Basketball Club has only been on the Grind Session circuit for one year, but it has already made an impact on a number of young athletes. Multiple basketball players have received college offers, many of which are DI, and it’s all thanks to their success with the club. ABC Director/GM Brandon Mason joined the Sports desk to discuss the club and preview the upcoming season.

ABC is also hosting a preview tip-off at their facility on Saturday at 6 p.m. There will be intra squad scrimmages, a three point contest and a dunk contest judged by Kenny Thomas, JR Giddens and other surprise guests.