ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One southeast Albuquerque man is celebrating a major milestone. Perry Key, a resident at the Brookdale Valencia Assisted Living Facility, turned 105 on Monday, August 7.

To mark the occasion, Key is sharing advice with the younger generations. “Just do what I did. Don’t let things worry you. You take care of the little things, and the big things will take care of themselves,” said Key.

Key and his wife Jane Mickel met in 1938. The two were married for 76 years and raised their four children in Albuquerque. When asked what the secret is to a good life, Key said, “having a good wife.”