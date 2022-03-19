ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 12-foot, 2,300-pound bear now calls Albuquerque home. “Sparkle the Bear” is the kindness mascot for the Jennifer Riordan Foundation.

Riordan was killed on an airplane in 2018 when the engine exploded. A statue of Sparkle has now been installed at the westside sports complex that also bears Riordan’s name.

The artist behind the project, Paz, hopes it serves as a daily reminder to practice kindness.

This is the second of four major art pieces across the city. The first piece is “In the Garden of Sharing” on 6th and Tijeras, downtown.