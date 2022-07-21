ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – La Familia Growers Market is a place where locals can share fresh produce and live music for those looking to unwind at the end of the week. The market provides home-grown fruits and vegetables from South Valley farmers to South Valley residents.

Richard Moore with Los Jardines Institute does exactly that. He works with the institute’s farming program to sell locally-grown produce at the market.

“Our people deserve nothing but quality produce, to be honest,” Moore said. “I think it’s important to the South Valley, and a lot of people might not realize this, but the South Valley is a very old community. A major piece of the South Valley is agriculture. It’s connected to our history and it’s connected to our culture.”

Every Friday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Dolores Huerta Park, La Familia Grower’s Market bustles with residents looking for art, food, or agua frescas. Bianca Encinias has spearheaded the market since 2017 when the market only had three vendors. She says the market has grown to over 15.

“I think what’s important about the La Familia Growers Market is that it provides a healthy space for families from the South Valley and other parts of Bernalillo County to just come out and relax after a long week of working, come and buy some locally-grown fruits and vegetables from farmers in the South Valley, arts and crafts vendors, and our food trucks,” Encinias said. “So it’s a safe place. A place where kids could run around and play soccer and parents can just sit down and listen to music.”

On July 29, the market will be hosting their annual Back to School giveaway where they will give away 500 backpacks filled with school supplies. More information can be found on the La Familia Growers Market Facebook page.