ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The South Valley Aquatic Center invited the community out for a dedication of their new mural on Friday, June 9. The mural, “Along the Acequia,” was created by artist Joel Davis, a native to the south valley, and was funded by the Bernalillo County 1% for the Arts.

The artwork was made with porcelain and stone on a painted background. “This space in particular was important to me. I went to Adobe Acres; I went to Harrison; I went to Rio Grande. We’ve spent a lot of time in this area. I’ve seen the area change and grow throughout the decades,” says Davis.