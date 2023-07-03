ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Around the nation, some cities are switching from traditional fireworks to high-tech drone light shows. That’s something Albuquerque has considered, but there are a few key reasons why the 505 is sticking with old-school pyrotechnics.

“People really like tradition,” said Bree Ortiz, the city’s events and operations manager. “Albuquerque really likes the fireworks.”

This year, Ortiz and an entire team of city staff are preparing for a big fireworks display for Freedom Fourth at the Balloon Fiesta Park. The free public event will have a concert lineup including The Fabulous Martini-Tones (surf-rock), Austin Van (country), Divino (Latin), and Lindsay Ell (country). And of course, there will be fireworks.

The fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. and will last about 22 minutes, Ortiz said.

Fireworks, of course, are a 4th of July tradition. But drone shows are becoming more and more popular as a replacement. Northern New Mexico’s Angel Fire Resort will have a drone show this year as a way to reduce the risk of an accidental fire.

Perhaps ironically, fire safety is also part of the reason why Albuquerque is sticking with traditional fireworks, Ortiz says.

“We like to offer fireworks where people can come to a safe place and view fireworks,” Ortiz explains. With a carefully organized display and the city’s firefighters on-hand, a big public fireworks display gives Albuquerque residents an alternative to lighting fireworks at home, where there might be a bigger risk of starting a fire.

Ortiz said the city may one day move towards a drone show. But there are a few reasons not to.

“We have talked about drone shows,” Ortiz said. But “no one really does it locally, so we’d have to bring somebody in.” That could be pricey. Ortiz also said that drone shows might be harder for city residents to see from a distance. On top of those reasons, fireworks are simply a tradition, Ortiz adds.

For more info about Freedom Fourth, you can check out the city’s website. While the event is free, on-site parking is not. But you can book parking ahead of time online. There are also Park & Ride transportation options.