RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The high school soccer season wrapped up on Saturday. State championships for classes 4A and 5A took place at Cleveland High school, and the day was filled with plenty of excitement.

In the boys class 5A title game, 12th ranked Cleveland looked for yet another upset over second ranked Centennial. After a scoreless first half, the Storm went for it all on the opening kick of the second as they took a shot off the whistle and converted. Later in the match, Justin Cantrell added some insurance with a header, however it wouldn’t be needed, as Cleveland shut out the Hawks to claim the title.

“All the different players just came together and we just, its a dream season, dream run, and we are just enjoying it,” coach Gill said.

The girls 5A championship featured top ranked Cleveland and three seeded Eldorado. The match was tied at one after regulation, and with no winner decided in overtime, the match went to penalty kicks. Up 4-3, Eagles’ Serena Davis sealed the win for Eldorado.

“Its crazy, its so crazy,” Davis said. “The feeling is indescribable. We have been working so hard and everyone doubted us and everyone didn’t think we could do it, but we pulled though, we did it, and I just love everyone on this team so much.”

The Hope Christian girls team looked to secure a perfect season against St. Pius X for the blue trophy. The Huskies continued their dominance in the title game, as they found the back of the net five times, while shutting out the Sartans. With the win, Hope finished the season 23-0 to claim a second consecutive championship.

“They just felt different and special from the very beginning,” said coach Fankam. “They wanted to start training early, they could never get enough it. So, they were just that driven the entire time.”

The Lovington Wildcats reached the title game for the third consecutive year, as they played Hope Christian for the boys 5A championship. The last two years ended in disappointment for Big Blue, but the team was able to get it done in 2022, winning 2-1.